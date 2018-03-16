TDP cuts off ties with NDA, to move 'no-confidence' motion against Modi government

The politburo of the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) has announced that it is breaking its ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The TDP stated that the party will also move a “no-confidence” motion against the Modi government.

The party said that it is in protest against the injustice that the NDA government has meted out against Andhra Pradesh since the time of its bifurcation.

The announcement comes weeks after the Central government presented the budget, after the TDP, the ruling majority party in Andhra Pradesh, said that was not given its due.

This will be the first party to quit the ruling alliance since the NDA first came to power in 2014.

Recently, the TDP withdrew Central Ministers P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary from the Cabinet in protest against the Centre not giving special category status to Andhra Pradesh, among other benefits. The ministers however, continued to be a part of the Central government, without holding any ministries.

BJP ministers Kamineni Srinivas and P. Manikyala Rao of the Andhra Pradesh state government, resigned from their posts the same day.

The Central government told the Parliament that Rs 12,476.76 crore was already sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh as 'special assistance’ This also included Rs 2,500 crore the construction of Amaravati — the state capital.

Union minister of state for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir states that Centre has been keeping up with its mandate with the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014

The YSR Congress Party, which is the chief opposition party in the state, submitted a notice on Thursday to move a no-confidence motion against the NDA government in the Lok Sabha.