App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 16, 2018 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TDP cuts off ties with NDA, to move 'no-confidence' motion against Modi government

The announcement comes weeks after the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh was at loggerheads with the Central government over the lack of funds given to the state at the time of the budget announcement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The politburo of the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) has announced that it is breaking its ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The TDP stated that the party will also move a “no-confidence” motion against the Modi government.

The party said that it is in protest against the injustice that the NDA government has meted out against Andhra Pradesh since the time of its bifurcation.

The announcement comes weeks after the Central government presented  the budget, after the TDP, the ruling majority party in Andhra Pradesh, said that was not given its due.

related news

This will be the first party to quit the ruling alliance since the NDA first came to power in 2014.

Recently, the TDP withdrew Central Ministers P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary from the Cabinet in protest against the Centre not giving special category status to Andhra Pradesh, among other benefits. The ministers however, continued to be a part of the Central government, without holding any ministries.

BJP ministers Kamineni Srinivas and P. Manikyala Rao of the Andhra Pradesh state government, resigned from their posts the same day.

The Central government told the Parliament that Rs 12,476.76 crore was already sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh as 'special assistance’ This also included Rs 2,500 crore the construction of Amaravati — the state capital.

Union minister of state for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir states that Centre has been keeping up with its mandate with the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014

The YSR Congress Party, which is the chief opposition party in the state, submitted a notice on Thursday to move a no-confidence motion against the NDA government in the Lok Sabha.

 

 

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC