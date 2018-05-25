Tamil Nadu violence: CPI demands resignation of CM K Palaniswami

CPI today demanded the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami, owning moral responsibility for the police firing on protesters in Tuticorin that has claimed 13 lives and left scores injured.

The Left party charged the state government with "state sponsored killing" of the protesters and "protecting Sterlite's interests". "The Chief Minister should own up moral responsibility for the deaths and step down. Sterlite should also go," CPI National Secretary D Raja said in a statement.

Alleging that the company was known for looting natural resources and polluting the environment,he said since it could not set up the plant in other states, including Goa, "it established the plant in Tamil Nadu with state support."

Police firing on May 22 and 23 following violence against Vedanta's copper plant in Tamil Nadu's port city of Tuticorin left 13 dead and over a 100 injured.

CPI was among the DMK-led opposition parties which today held agitations as part of a State-wide shutdown call against the police firing and violence,besides seeking the resignation of Palaniswami.