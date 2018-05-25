App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 25, 2018 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu violence: CPI demands resignation of CM K Palaniswami

CPI today demanded the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami, owning moral responsibility for the police firing on protesters in Tuticorin that has claimed 13 lives and left scores injured.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CPI today demanded the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami, owning moral responsibility for the police firing on protesters in Tuticorin that has claimed 13 lives and left scores injured.

The Left party charged the state government with "state sponsored killing" of the protesters and "protecting Sterlite's interests". "The Chief Minister should own up moral responsibility for the deaths and step down. Sterlite should also go," CPI National Secretary D Raja said in a statement.

Alleging that the company was known for looting natural resources and polluting the environment,he said since it could not set up the plant in other states, including Goa, "it established the plant in Tamil Nadu with state support."

Police firing on May 22 and 23 following violence against Vedanta's copper plant in Tamil Nadu's port city of Tuticorin left 13 dead and over a 100 injured.

CPI was among the DMK-led opposition parties which today held agitations as part of a State-wide shutdown call against the police firing and violence,besides seeking the resignation of Palaniswami.

tags #Politics

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.