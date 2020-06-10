TCS iON partners with NSDC to accelerate skill development

The partnership aims to strengthen NSDC's online content aggregation platform - eSkill India - through which it enables e-learning amongst skill seekers and will contribute towards strengthening the Skill India mission, TCS iON said in a statement.
TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services, on Wednesday said it has partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to provide its training partners access to digital skilling tools using TCS' iON Digital Glass Room.
The partnership aims to strengthen NSDC's online content aggregation platform - eSkill India - through which it enables e-learning amongst skill seekers and will contribute towards strengthening the Skill India mission, TCS iON said in a statement.
The TCS iON Digital Glass Room is a web-based digital education platform that empowers educators to engage with students in real-time by uploading and sharing their own lessons.