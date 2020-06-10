App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 03:07 PM IST

TCS iON partners with NSDC to accelerate skill development

The partnership aims to strengthen NSDC's online content aggregation platform - eSkill India - through which it enables e-learning amongst skill seekers and will contribute towards strengthening the Skill India mission, TCS iON said in a statement.

TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services, on Wednesday said it has partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to provide its training partners access to digital skilling tools using TCS' iON Digital Glass Room.

The TCS iON Digital Glass Room is a web-based digital education platform that empowers educators to engage with students in real-time by uploading and sharing their own lessons.

“It is our endeavor to empower training partners with all the necessary digital platforms so that they can open more training centers across the country and enable a larger set of students with the skills needed for the future workplace,” TCS iON Global Head Venguswamy Ramaswamy said.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #Business #India #National Skill Development Corporation #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS iON #Technology

