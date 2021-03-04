TCS introduces solutions for COVID-19 testing, vaccine management

live bse live

India’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced the launch of a suite of COVID-19 testing and vaccine management solutions that streamlines stages of the end-to-end testing and vaccination journeys.

TCS, in a statement, said the suite of modular, easy-to-deploy solutions streamlines every stage of the end-to-end testing and vaccination, enabling more individuals to get tested and vaccinated faster and return to normal life experiences.

Vaccination or test for COVID-19 involves a highly complex orchestration of multiple stakeholders from manufacturing to transportation, allocation to storage, distribution to scheduling, and reporting to monitoring.

There is an opportunity to provide a seamless process across the entire value chain to prevent issues that could slow down testing and vaccinations, TCS said.

The suite leverages AI, robotics, blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT), as well as TCS’ extensive network of technology partners.

This suite transforms all five stages of testing and vaccination journeys: research and manufacture, allocation and transport, storage and distribution, scheduling and administering, and monitoring and re-opening.

It enables ecosystem participants at each of these stages to seamlessly share critical information among themselves while complying with privacy and consent regulations, and to scale up their operations so communities receive the required quantities of tests and vaccines, the statement said.

"In designing its new solution suite, TCS emulated the example of successful retailers and other consumer-centric enterprises and adopted their proven, people-centric approach to optimising the testing and vaccination ecosystems,” it added.

Also, given the urgency of the problem, repurposing proven use cases from other consumer-facing industries helped speed up the design of an end-to-end solution, TCS said.

"The pandemic is changing our world in many ways, driving stakeholder collaboration across industries that share a commitment to getting testing and vaccines to everyone,” TCS Business Group Head Life Sciences, Healthcare and Public Sector Debashis Ghosh said.

TCS’ suite of COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Management solutions is built to enable transparency, ease of access, and equity that will collectively accelerate a return to normalcy, he added.