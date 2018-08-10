App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Taxis from other states may soon need permit to ply in Delhi: Kailash Gahlot

In June, 404 such vehicles were challaned by Delhi's transport department and 104 such vehicles were impounded

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Taxis hailing from other states may soon have to get a permit to ply in the national capital as the the Delhi government is firming up a policy to regulate such vehicles, according to a report by DNA.

The Delhi government has formulated the Licensing and Regulations of App-based Aggregators Rules and a high-powered committee has been created to give finalise them, Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told the Delhi Assembly in reply to a question by BJP MLA Jagdish Pradhan.

Gahlot said that the rules will be implemented after the committee submits its report.

Also read — New Delhi will scrap vehicles older than 15 years from next year

"Cabs of other states entering Delhi will have to seek permits to ply in the national capital. I think that there will be such provision in the proposed taxi scheme for app-based cab aggregators," Gahlot said.

Transport vehicles registered in other states can enter Delhi if they have a national permit, all India tourist permit or if they are covered under agreements between states, he said in his written reply.

Also read — Delhi facing acute shortage of public transport: AAP govt to SC

The transport minister admitted that taxis from neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other states were running without a legal permit in Delhi.

In June, 404 such vehicles were challaned by Delhi's transport department and 104 such vehicles were impounded, Gahlot said.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 11:50 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

