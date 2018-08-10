Taxis from other states may soon need permit to ply in Delhi: Kailash Gahlot

Taxis hailing from other states may soon have to get a permit to ply in the national capital as the the Delhi government is firming up a policy to regulate such vehicles, according to a report by DNA.

The Delhi government has formulated the Licensing and Regulations of App-based Aggregators Rules and a high-powered committee has been created to give finalise them, Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told the Delhi Assembly in reply to a question by BJP MLA Jagdish Pradhan.

Gahlot said that the rules will be implemented after the committee submits its report.

"Cabs of other states entering Delhi will have to seek permits to ply in the national capital. I think that there will be such provision in the proposed taxi scheme for app-based cab aggregators," Gahlot said.

Transport vehicles registered in other states can enter Delhi if they have a national permit, all India tourist permit or if they are covered under agreements between states, he said in his written reply.

The transport minister admitted that taxis from neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other states were running without a legal permit in Delhi.

In June, 404 such vehicles were challaned by Delhi's transport department and 104 such vehicles were impounded, Gahlot said.