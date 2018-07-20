TaxiBot to help Delhi airport save fuel and reduce emissions

Pilot-controlled, semi-robotic tow vehicle TaxiBot will now be introduced at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, in a bit to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. TaxiBot is used to transport airlines to the runway without running the plane’s own engine by attaching itself to the nose wheel of the aircraft.

Talking about the initiative, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said, “ TaxiBot trials will be carried out in association with KSU Aviation Pvt Ltd, which is bringing two TaxiBots for the purpose” as per a report in The Times of India. The officials have assured the technology used in TaxiBot is environment-friendly.

DIAL’s airport operator said that the performance would be assessed for large-scale implementation after its trial period of 3 months, which would start in the mid-September this year.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in unison with Lufthansa LEOS and France’s TLD developed this technology and started certification trails at Frankfurt airport. In the certification process, it was identified that an aircraft’s fuel consumption cost is reduced by 85% and has a top speed of 23 knots.

DIAL representative further added “The Delhi airport has always been in the forefront of adapting any technology that is environmental- friendly. We have taken various initiatives to improve air quality management and reduce emission at the Delhi airport”.

He also asserted that the incorporation of TaxiBot will help improve the air quality “it will also help reduce noise pollution” he added. Over the next four years, DIAL plans to install 17 TaxiBots.