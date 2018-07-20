App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 10:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TaxiBot to help Delhi airport save fuel and reduce emissions

DIAL’s airport operator said that the performance would be assessed for large-scale implementation after its trial period of 3 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

Pilot-controlled, semi-robotic tow vehicle TaxiBot will now be introduced at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, in a bit to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. TaxiBot is used to transport airlines to the runway without running the plane’s own engine by attaching itself to the nose wheel of the aircraft.

Talking about the initiative, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said, “ TaxiBot trials will be carried out in association with KSU Aviation Pvt Ltd, which is bringing two TaxiBots for the purpose” as per a report in The Times of India. The officials have assured the technology used in TaxiBot is environment-friendly.

DIAL’s airport operator said that the performance would be assessed for large-scale implementation after its trial period of 3 months, which would start in the mid-September this year.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in unison with Lufthansa LEOS and France’s TLD developed this technology and started certification trails at Frankfurt airport. In the certification process, it was identified that an aircraft’s fuel consumption cost is reduced by 85% and has a top speed of 23 knots.

related news

DIAL representative further added “The Delhi airport has always been in the forefront of adapting any technology that is environmental- friendly. We have taken various initiatives to improve air quality management and reduce emission at the Delhi airport”.

He also asserted that the incorporation of TaxiBot will help improve the air quality “it will also help reduce noise pollution” he added. Over the next four years, DIAL plans to install 17 TaxiBots.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 10:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Trending News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.