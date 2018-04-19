App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 19, 2018 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Taxi, auto drivers no longer need commercial licences on the road

Previously, it was required by all transport vehicles to have a commercial licence after the drivers got their private licences

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It is not required for drivers of taxis, autos, e-rickshaws and two-wheelers employed by companies for food deliveries, product deliveries etc. to hold a commercial licence. Their private driving licence is now enough for all legal intents and purposes, reported Indian Express.

Previously, it was required by all transport vehicles to have a commercial licence after the drivers got their private licences. The waiting period for a commercial licence was more than a year, which caused loss of employment opportunities for many.

The road transport ministry issued an advisory to state governments regarding this policy, clarifying that a commercial driving licence is still compulsory for trucks, buses and other heavy commercial vehicles.

This new rule also intends to put an end to corruption in obtaining transport licences. The officials of the road ministry have suggested that states must also put an end to the practice of issuing badges for commercial vehicle drivers.

related news

There are concerns that this move will increase traffic on roads because it will make the process of getting taxis and autos much easier. This will also, however, reduce drivers’ dependence on private vehicles. A report says one taxi can replace at least six private cars, while one auto can replace more than a dozen cars.

tags #Business #India #license #Road Ministry

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.