Tax refunds worth Rs 1.02 lakh crore issued to 77.92 lakh taxpayers by CBDT

The amount includes a tax refund of Rs 6657.40 crore to over 46 lakh taxpayers, pertaining to assessment year 2021-22, the Income Tax department said.

Moneycontrol News
October 27, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST
Representative image


A tax refund of over Rs 1.02 lakh crore was issued to 77.92 lakh taxpayers by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), between April 1 and October 25 this year, the Income Tax Department said on October 27.

The amount includes a tax refund of Rs 6,657.40 crore to over 46 lakh taxpayers, pertaining to assessment year (AY) 2021-22, the IT department said.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,02,952 crore to more than 77.92 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 25th October, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 27,965 crore have been issued in 76,21,956 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs. 74,987 crore have been issued in 1,70,424cases," it tweeted.

Also Read | Filing returns under the presumptive taxation scheme? You must continue doing so for five years

The statement comes days after the CBDT said it has refunds amounting to more than Rs 92,961 crore between April 1 and October 18 this year.

The figure included income tax refunds of Rs 23,026 crore in 61,53,231 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 69,934 crore in 1,69,355 cases, it had said.
Tags: #CBDT #Income Tax Department
