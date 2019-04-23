App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 08:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tax Re-assessment: SC to hear appeals filed by Rahul, Sonia Gandhi in August

The Gandhis and senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes have challenged in the apex court the Delhi High Court's September 10 verdict which dismissed their plea against the re-assessment of their tax for 2011-12.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court on April 23 said it would hear in August the appeals filed by Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia against the Delhi High Court order allowing re-assessment of their Income Tax for 2011-12 in connection with the National Herald case.

A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta granted liberty to the petitioners to approach Delhi Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) for expeditious hearing of pending appeal challenging the retrospective cancellation of registration granted to Young Indian under the I-T Act.

"List the further hearing on this batch of appeals in the week commencing August 19. We grant liberty to the petitioners to approach the ITAT, Delhi, for expeditious hearing and final disposal of appeal...," the bench said in its order.

The Gandhis and senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes have challenged in the apex court the Delhi High Court's September 10 verdict which dismissed their plea against the re-assessment of their tax for 2011-12.

related news

During the hearing on Tuesday, the bench initially observed that it can ask the ITAT to expedite the proceedings pending before it in the matter.

It said: "You have challenged the cancellation of registration before the tribunal. We may have some difficulty if suppose we say that the cancellation was bad. So proper procedure would be to wait for ITAT order. We will then have the benefit of the tribunal's order. If you succeed there, then issue of re-opening goes."

To this, senior advocates P Chidambaram and Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, said, "Yes, that will be proper".

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Income Tax department, said that proceedings pending before the ITAT was different from the appeals before the apex court.

"Further hearing in these appeals should not be linked with the outcome of the ITAT," Jain said.

However, the bench told Jain, "Therefore, carefully we have not said that list the matter after decision of ITAT".

On January 8, the I-T department had informed the apex court that an assessment order (AO) with respect to tax of Rahul and Sonia for 2011-12 in connection with the National Herald case has been passed but has not been given effect.

The tax matter is related to the National Herald case in which other the Congress leaders are also facing criminal proceedings.

On December 4, last year the apex court had allowed I-T department to re-assess the tax of the top Congress leaders. It had, however, restrained the department from "giving effect" to its order.

The I-T probe against the Congress leaders has arisen from the investigation into a private criminal complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy before a trial court here in connection with the National Herald case, in which the trio is out on bail.

Sonia and Rahul were granted bail in the case by the trial court on December 19, 2015.

A tax evasion petition (TEP) was also addressed to the finance minister by Swamy.

In the complaint before the trial court, Sonia, Rahul and others have been accused of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh, through which Young Indian (YI) had obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) owed to the Congress party.

It was alleged that YI, which was incorporated in November 2010 with a capital of Rs 50 lakh, had acquired almost all the shareholding of AJL, which was running the National Herald newspaper.

The I-T department had said the shares Rahul has in YI would lead him to have an income of Rs 154 crore and not about Rs 68 lakh, as was assessed earlier.

It has already issued a demand notice for Rs 249.15 crore to YI for the assessment year 2011-12.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 07:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi #Supreme Court

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Akshay Kumar interviews PM Narendra Modi in a ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs SRH Match at Chennai: SRH post 175, Manish ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Salman Khan's Tere Naam to get a sequel, confirms director Satish Kaus ...

Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams thought her intimate scene was nothin ...

Disha Patani ditches the bikini for a T-shirt, gets trolled by fans on ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Vijender Singh boxes his way into the Congress

Exclusive: Deepika Padukone to soon start with second schedule of Chha ...

IPL 2019: David Warner’s fans love him, but his daughters love him m ...

First Look Review: Hyundai Venue​

Women’s T20 Challenge to Take Place During IPL Playoffs

Of Avengers and Us: How MCU Convinced Me That Aliens Exist

'Congress Has This Now': Vijender Singh Flexes Muscles in Response to ...

'Here To Fight Those Linking Saffron With Terrorism,' Says Pragya Thak ...

Who Will Rule Gujarat's Amethi? ‘Auspicious’ Valsad Seat Records H ...

Face Off Between TDP, EC Continues as Naidu's Cabinet Minister Dares E ...

US Threatens to Veto UN Resolution Aimed to Support Rape Survivors Bec ...

An India YouTuber Travelled to UK to Watch PewDiePie's Deleted Diss Tr ...

US' Iran curbs to take toll on Indian economy; oil price rise to hit C ...

From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's all about Mumbai’s No ...

Facing trouble with your Atal Pension Yojana account? Don't just bank ...

India’s oil bubble — and what lies ahead

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Upbeat earnings boost Wall Street

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

Gold slips to four-month low on stronger dollar, stocks

Oil hits highest since November as US tightens Iran sanctions

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Islamic State fighters carried out explosions t ...

Lack of coherent strategy and celebrity faces joining BJP, Congress li ...

Lack of jobs in Jharkhand's Giridh leads to proliferation of illegal c ...

Shah Rukh Khan claims he's taking a break to introspect before his nex ...

In 7 years, Kisan Credit Card loans more than doubled on the books of ...

Badminton Asia Championships 2019: HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth miss out a ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

OnePlus 7 series to officially launch on 14 May: Here's all you need t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.