Last Updated : Jul 28, 2018 07:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tax payers will pay Rs 1 lakh crore to 'Mr 56's friend' for Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi had alleged yesterday that "Mr 56's friend" would actually benefit "$20 billion", equivalent to Rs 1.30 lakh crore, through offset contracts in the Rafale deal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the tax payers would have to pay Rs 1 lakh crore over the next 50 years to "Mr 56's friend" for maintaining the 36 Rafale aircrafts that the country was buying.

Gandhi has been taking a swipe at Modi using the "56-inch-chest" remark that the latter had made at elections rallies in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress had also been questioning the prime minister about when he would show that "broad chest" while dealing with Pakistan and China.

"Over the next 50 years, Indian Tax Payers will pay Mr 56's friend's JV, 1,00,000 crore to maintain 36 Rafale Scam jets, India is buying," Gandhi worldtweeted.

The Congress chief attached an investor presentation of Reliance Infrastructure, saying there was "truth" in it, which would soon be denied "as usual" by Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a press conference.

The Congress has been attacking the BJP government over the Rafale deal, alleging favouritism in granting the offset contract to Reliance Defence in violation of the rules. It had accused Modi and Sitharaman of "lying" to the nation on the issue.

The party had described the deal as the "biggest example" of crony capitalism and alleged that national interest was compromised. It had also given a notice for breach of privilege in the Lok Sabha against the prime minister and defence minister on the issue.
First Published on Jul 28, 2018 06:20 pm

tags #China #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Pakistan #Rafale. France #Rahul Bandhi

