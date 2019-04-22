App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 09:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tax evasion of over Rs 1,350 cr detected in raids against co owned by Kamal Nath's nephew

According to sources, the raids were conducted at Nath's nephew Ratul Puri's company, Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd on April 7.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Income Tax department has detected tax evasion of more than Rs 1,350 crore during search and seizure operations conducted against Hindustan Powerprojects, a company owned by the nephew of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, sources said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on April 22 said raids were conducted earlier this month at offices of the solar power group at several locations in NCR, Bhopal, Indore and Goa by the Delhi unit of the Directorate General of Income-tax(Investigation) based on "credible information" of large scale collection, possession and movement of unaccounted assets.

However, the CBDT statement did not name the group.

"The search action was undertaken on the basis of credible information and has led to detection of large scale tax evasion of more than Rs 1,350 crore," the CBDT said.

related news

According to sources, the raids were conducted at Nath's nephew Ratul Puri's company, Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd on April 7.

Puri was also grilled by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi earlier in connection with a probe into the controversial Rs 3,600 AgustaWestland helicopters deal.

According to the details provided by the CBDT, the group was operating through a maze of shell companies and indulged in bogus billings, over-invoicing of imports and round-tripping of funds.

During the search operation, taxmen found that a maze of shell companies was being used as conduits for providing entries to the group and 'accommodation entries' in the garb of bogus unsecured loans/share application money to the tune of Rs 370 crore was detected.

They also found evidence of inflating expenses through bogus billing of Rs 330 crore in the case of a power plant of the group and the money so siphoned off was collected in US Dollar through hawala operators.

A handwritten diary containing records of 'out of books' cash receipts worth Rs 240 crore was seized from the office.

With regard to over-invoicing of imports and round tripping of Rs 252 crore, the CBDT said "during the search, evidence was found indicating that the group grossly over-invoiced its imports from original manufacturers by re-invoicing it through a shell company of a person who is an accused in a major defence scam. The surplus so created was ploughed back in the books as FDI through another shell company of the same person".

Enquiries by taxmen also revealed that the group used the services of a Dubai-based operator to park unaccounted foreign remittances in overseas jurisdictions. Out of such remittances, about Rs 27 crore was paid towards credit card expenses and Rs 72 crore for purchase of a property abroad.

The CBDT also found bogus loans of Rs 30 crore in a group company and investigations revealed that the loan entry of Rs 30 crore in one of the group companies was an accommodation entry arranged by an entry operator against equivalent cash.

Besides, unaccounted payment of Rs 9 crore towards the purchase of a property has also been detected and unaccounted assets of Rs 3 crore has been seized during the search.

A controversy erupted on April 7 when the Income Tax officers raided 52 locations, including in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, linked to close aides of MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath and others on charges of tax evasion and hawala transactions.

Taking note of the I-T raids, the Election Commission in a letter to the Revenue Department "strongly advised" that any action by its enforcement agencies during election time should be "neutral" and "non-discriminatory".

The Revenue Department in its reply to the Election Commission said that its enforcement actions are always 'neutral', 'impartial' and 'non-discriminatory' irrespective of political affiliation.

The investigation wing of the Income Tax department Monday said it undertook the search action based on "credible information" which has led to the detection of "large scale tax evasion of more than Rs 1,350 crore".
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 09:33 pm

tags #Business #CBDT #Current Affairs #Hindustan Powerprojects #India #tax evasion

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs DC at Jaipur: RR post 191 in 20 overs

Exclusive: Have a look at Vivek Oberoi’s brand new bungalow in Juhu! ...

Exclusive: Not Salman Khan but THIS person is taking the major calls i ...

Shah Rukh Khan roasts critics who rate films by stars: It's a film, no ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan had 'mood swings' during the shooting of Bharat ...

Did you know? Ranveer Singh replaced Randeep Hooda as the lead in '83

Alia Bhatt on Kalank's dim performance: Film should not do well if the ...

Akshay Kumar WILL NOT be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

IPL 2019: Netizens want MS Dhoni to be the PM post his match with RCB

Political Unrest, Militancy, Civilian Participation: South Kashmir Gea ...

Iraq 'Ready' to Boost Crude Exports After Iran Waivers End

1998 Magazine Photo Predicting What David Beckham Would Look Like in 2 ...

US Supreme Court to Weigh in on Gay, Transgender Rights

ICC World Cup 2019 | Afghanistan Can Upset Top Teams: Rajput

Nokia 9 PureView Fingerprint Sensor Unlocks to a Pack of Gum After Rec ...

FIR Filed Against Pragya Thakur Over 'Babri' Remarks, MP Poll Body Ord ...

Permit of Luxury Bus in Kerala Cancelled After Tussle Between Workers ...

Cybersecurity Researcher Pleads Guilty to Developing Critical Malware

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Political ad spend on Facebook picks up in April

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What the grand disunity of parties reveals a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

Wall Street dips ahead of earnings deluge

KPIT lists at Rs 99 per share on NSE, says expects 20% revenue growth ...

Neogen Chemicals IPO opens Wednesday, should you invest?

How lenders check creditworthiness before approving personal loans

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: With death at their doorste ...

Sri Lanka names local Islamist group National Thowheed Jama’ath behi ...

Muslim voters in Amethi's Jais rue lack of development, but baulk at i ...

Lok Sabha election: Rajnandgaon farmers rue poor implementation of sch ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-str ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro Review: Great display, good camera but Redmi Note 7 Pro i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.