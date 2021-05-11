Tax authorities to monitor cash receipts by hospitals for COVID-19 treatment: Report

Cash (Representational image)

The Ministry of Finance has asked income tax (I-T) offices to keep a check on private hospitals and nursing homes taking cash as payment for COVID-19 treatment.

The ministry has instructed the tax department to penalise entities with unaccounted cash, and book such entities under anti-money laundering laws, according to a Business Standard report. The move is aimed at checking possible malpractices and tax evasion.

The tax department has received complaints against hospitals, including some major ones, for allegedly defrauding patients and demanding cash payments, the report said.

"Several cases, where private hospitals accepted substantial amount of cash but gave receipts of a lower amount to the patients' families, have come to our notice," a bureaucrat told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The I-T Department has been instructed to push private hospitals to make proper disclosures to tax authorities, according to the BS report.

The report also said the ministry has also asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to shortlist 20 percent of the private hospitals suspected to have indulged in undisclosed cash dealings, and assess the amounts of accounted and unaccounted cash received from patients. Inputs will also be taken from patients' families.