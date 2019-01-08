Tata Steel production at 3.33 MT in December quarter

Tata Steel said it has recorded production of 3.33 million tonne during the December quarter of current financial year, up from 3.27 million tonne in the year-ago period.

Sales during the quarter was, however, lower at 2.97 million tonne, as against 3.30 million tonne in the year-ago period.

Production was marginally up in the quarter with steady plant utilisation. Sales volume was lower due to seasonal headwinds, particularly in terms of softer automotive demand, and inventory replenishment, Tata Steel said in a statement.