Tata Power Renewable to set up India’s first solar plant for housing society in Mumbai

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) will set up India’s first group captive solar plant for a residential society in Mumbai, according to a report by The Times of India.

According to the report, the plant will exclusively generate solar power for the housing society located at Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, a senior official from Tata Power said on January 11.

“We will be generating 3 MW (megawatt) solar power at a plant which will be situated at Himayatnagar in Nanded, Maharashtra, which will be wheeled to Mumbai to cater exclusively to this housing society,” he said.

He added that the first-of-its-kind project in the city will result in 40 percent savings in electricity bills for consumers (cheaper than grid) as 65 percent solar power will be supplied to meet the requirement of the society. The remaining 35 percent will be normal supply for the consumer, the report stated.

Also Read | Solar water heaters, solar panels mandatory for OC: Bengaluru municipal body

“In the ‘group-captive’ model, a solar project is developed for the collective usage of a housing society and for that, the society will have to first sign a MoU (memorandum of understanding) with the power supplier. There will be a SPV (special purpose vehicle) for group captive model, where the group of buyers will hold 26 percent equity. The remaining 74 percent will be with TPREL,” a senior official said.

According to the report, the official further said that the capital investment for the project is “minimal” but he also refused to disclose any amount. “The agreement will be long-term for 25 years. It is a great way for large consumers to ease into energy transition and procuring power from renewables,” he added, saying that the project will be commissioned by October 2023. Also Read | India may exempt 30 GW of solar plants from equipment duty - sources “TPREL will undertake the construction, operation, and maintenance of this captive solar power plant, which is expected to generate about 7.5 MU of energy and offset 6.15 metric tonnes of CO2 in the first year itself,” an official said.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE