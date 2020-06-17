App
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 09:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power launches SaheliWorld.org for rural entrepreneurs

The plethora of products on the platform also include embroidery by Tata Power's Rabari artisans from Mundra, Gujarat, which is known for its use of delicate stitch, mirror work and bold colourful thread designs.

Tata Power on Wednesday launched market place for its rural entrepreneurs, 'SaheliWorld.org'. The website will offer products, such as apparel, handicrafts, dairy, herbal, agricultural items and COVID-19 essentials, made by self-help groups and farmers, according to a statement by Tata Power.

The items also include the traditional handwoven crafts from the artisans of Dhanbad, Jharkhand, made from tiger grass, a perennial grass native. These apart, produce from farmers and women SHGs from Maharashtra showcasing day-to-day items, like women apparels, household and decorative items, herbal and organic products and others to customers, are also available on the website.

"Keeping in mind our focus to the COVID-19 response, this website is another innovative approach to provide employment opportunities to our communities. SaheliWorld.org reflects Tata Power's sole aim of empowering its SHGs and farmers to be financially independent and empower them for life," it said.

ShipRocket is its logistic partner, while a partnership has been formed with PAY U for payment gateway.

Currently, Tata Power is engaged with over 14,000 women across 16 states in India, it added.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 08:52 pm

Consumer loans disbursement back to pre-COVID level: HDFC Bank

Coronavirus wrap June 17: Delhi Health Minister tests positive for COVID-19; Beijing cancels flights after surge in cases

Vistara in talks with Boeing to defer deliveries of Dreamliner planes

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

