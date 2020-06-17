Tata Power launches SaheliWorld.org for rural entrepreneurs

Tata Power on Wednesday launched market place for its rural entrepreneurs, 'SaheliWorld.org'. The website will offer products, such as apparel, handicrafts, dairy, herbal, agricultural items and COVID-19 essentials, made by self-help groups and farmers, according to a statement by Tata Power.

The plethora of products on the platform also include embroidery by Tata Power's Rabari artisans from Mundra, Gujarat, which is known for its use of delicate stitch, mirror work and bold colourful thread designs.

The items also include the traditional handwoven crafts from the artisans of Dhanbad, Jharkhand, made from tiger grass, a perennial grass native. These apart, produce from farmers and women SHGs from Maharashtra showcasing day-to-day items, like women apparels, household and decorative items, herbal and organic products and others to customers, are also available on the website.

"Keeping in mind our focus to the COVID-19 response, this website is another innovative approach to provide employment opportunities to our communities. SaheliWorld.org reflects Tata Power's sole aim of empowering its SHGs and farmers to be financially independent and empower them for life," it said.

ShipRocket is its logistic partner, while a partnership has been formed with PAY U for payment gateway.

Currently, Tata Power is engaged with over 14,000 women across 16 states in India, it added.