    Tata Power India’s most attractive employer: Randstad Employer Brand Research 2023

    Over half of employees (56%) in India would consider returning to their ex-employers, highlighting the importance of employer branding. the survey found.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 21, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST
    Tata Power Company has been recognised as India's most attractive employer brand, according to the Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2023.

    The comprehensive survey highlights Tata Power's high scores in financial health, good reputation and career progression opportunities. Amazon secured the runner-up position, while Tata Steel made an impressive debut in the top three. The report, considered a benchmark for employer branding, offers valuable insights into the ever-evolving employment landscape.

    Interestingly, the report found that 56 percent of employees in India would contemplate rejoining their former employers. This statistic highlights the significance of employer branding and the impact it has on employees' perceptions and decisions.

    The study, which surveyed over 1.63 lakh respondents worldwide, unveils the considerable influence of a great employer brand on employees' choices. Among the reasons cited by individuals for considering a return to their ex-employers, a whopping 73 percent mentioned having a good relationship with their manager and/or colleagues as the top non-material benefit they seek at work.

    This trend emphasises the value of positive interpersonal connections and a supportive work environment in retaining talent. Employees value the camaraderie and rapport they develop with their colleagues and managers, recognizing it as an essential aspect of their job satisfaction.

    The research also underscores the importance of a strong employer brand and its influence on employees' decisions to switch jobs. With 43 percent of respondents expressing an intention to switch employers within the next six months and 30 percent having already made the transition in the past six months, organisations need to focus on enhancing their employer branding strategies to attract and retain top talent.

    As the employment landscape continues to evolve, these findings serve as valuable insights for companies to understand the preferences and motivations of their workforce. Building a positive employer brand and nurturing healthy relationships within the workplace can prove instrumental in creating a fulfilling work environment and fostering employee loyalty.

