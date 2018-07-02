App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power commissions 100 MW solar power capacity in Andhra Pradesh

The company has organically added 159 MW wind and solar capacity in financial year 2016-17 along with the acquisition of Welspun Renewables Energy last year.

PTI
 
 
Tata Power said its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has commissioned 100 megawatt (MW) capacity at the Anthapuramu solar park in Andhra Pradesh.

With this, the overall operating renewable capacity of TPREL in the country now stands at 2,215 MW, the company said in a statement.

This project is part of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) scheme for developing grid-connected solar power capacity of Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission (JNNSM) Phase II, batch-III.

A power purchase agreement has already being signed with the Solar Energy Corporation of India for 25 years.

"Tata Power is focused to constantly proliferate the group's renewable energy portfolio and we plan to add around 1,000 MW renewable energy capacity to our portfolio every year, scaling it to 45-50 per cent in the next five years, largely through organic growth," said Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Power.

Tata Power president-renewables Ashish Khanna said the company continue to seek potential of sustainable growth in India and selected international geographies.

The company has organically added 159 MW wind and solar capacity in the financial year 2016-17 along with the acquisition of Welspun Renewables Energy last year.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 08:30 pm

tags #renewable energy #Tata Power #Tata Power Renewable Energy

