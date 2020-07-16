Tata Power arm bags order to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable project

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 03:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power arm bags order to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable project

The energy will be supplied to Tata Power Mumbai Distribution under a power purchase agreement (PPA), valid for a period of 25 years from the scheduled commercial operation date, the company added.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Power on Thursday said its wholly- owned subsidiary TPGEL has bagged an order to develop a 225 mega watt hybrid renewable power project.

"Tata Power Green Energy Ltd (TPGEL), the company's wholly owned subsidiary, received a letter of award from Tata Power Mumbai Distribution on July 13, 2020 to develop a 225 MW hybrid renewable project," Tata Power said in a BSE filing.

The energy will be supplied to Tata Power Mumbai Distribution under a power purchase agreement (PPA), valid for a period of 25 years from the scheduled commercial operation date, it added.

Close

TPGEL won this capacity in a bid finalised recently by Tata Power Mumbai Distribution, the filing said.

Tata Power said the project is required to be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of the PPA.

"Tata Power's renewable capacity will increase to 3,782 MW, out of which 2,637 MW is operational and 1,145 MW is under implementation including 225 MW won under this letter of award," the company said.

Shares of Tata Power were trading 0.85 percent lower at Rs 46.70 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #Business #hybrid renewable project #India #Tata Power #Tata Power Green Energy

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.