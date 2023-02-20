Tata Motors Vice President Rajan Amba to take over as the new MD of Jaguar Land Rover India

Automotive company Tata Motors has appointed Rajan Amba as the Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India, according to a report by Economic Times Auto. Amba also holds the position of Vice President - Sales, Marketing and Customer Care of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Amba will take charge from March 1, 2023, replacing former MD, Rohit Suri, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

The Tata Motors VP has spearheaded commercial teams since October 2020. He was also actively involved in cross-functional teams that were created for propagating culture and diversity & inclusion programs at Tata Motors, according to ET Auto's report.

Amba has also previously served as the Chief Operating Officer at Carat Lane. He started his career at FILL, following which he worked with Nike.

Amba has held several top managerial posts at brands like Titan and Nike. He is an alumnus of the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, where he studied Mechanical Engineering before completing his MBA in Marketing from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.