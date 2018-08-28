Tata Motors to showcase 5 new public transport vehicles at Bengaluru bus exhibition

Tata Motors today said it will showcase five new public transport vehicles at the bus and coach exhibition, BusWorld India, in Bengaluru starting from tomorrow.

Under its new turnaround strategy, the company is "aggressively" focusing on introducing new range of products with improved features and modern technological advancements, Rohit Srivastava, Product Line Head - Passenger Commercial Vehicle, Tata Motors said.

The new range of transport solutions on display will be - Starbus Ultra AC 22-Seater Push back, Starbus 12-Seater AC Maxi cab, WINGER 12-Seater, Tata 1515 MCV Staff Bus and MAGNA intercity coach.

Tata Motors will continue to play an active role in mass public transportation, with a commitment towards striking the right balance between sustainable growth and profitability, the company said.