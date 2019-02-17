Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2019 06:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors to showcase 13 vehicles in e-commerce expo

Tata Motors said in a statement that it would showcase some of the bestselling variants across small commercial vehicle, intermedial light commercial vehicle and medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Automobile major Tata Motors would display a complete range of 13 fully-built ready-to-use vehicles in the e-commerce expo 2019 to be held from February 20 to 22.

Tata Motors said in a statement that it would showcase some of the bestselling variants across small commercial vehicle, intermedial light commercial vehicle and medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments.

The variants have been developed after extensively researching the requirements of the e-commerce industry, engaging with the top e-commerce companies and their vendors involving Tata's own design engineers, the statement said.

For the last mile distribution, Tata Motors would exhibit Ace delivery vanfore-commerce goods, Ace Zip panel vanfor e-commerce packagesandSuper Ace Mint XPSfor heavy goods transport.

"We believe the e-commerce expo 2019 will act as a platform to address the growing demands of the transporters and e-commerce players, and provide them with a diverse range of fully-built products with customised features," the statement quoted president (commericial vehicle business unit) Tata Motors as saying.

"Through our product offerings, we are shifting the paradigm for new-age products and smart solutions," he said.
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 06:14 pm

tags #Auto #Companies #India #Tata Motors

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.