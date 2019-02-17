Tata Motors to showcase 13 vehicles in e-commerce expo

Automobile major Tata Motors would display a complete range of 13 fully-built ready-to-use vehicles in the e-commerce expo 2019 to be held from February 20 to 22.

Tata Motors said in a statement that it would showcase some of the bestselling variants across small commercial vehicle, intermedial light commercial vehicle and medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments.

The variants have been developed after extensively researching the requirements of the e-commerce industry, engaging with the top e-commerce companies and their vendors involving Tata's own design engineers, the statement said.

For the last mile distribution, Tata Motors would exhibit Ace delivery vanfore-commerce goods, Ace Zip panel vanfor e-commerce packagesandSuper Ace Mint XPSfor heavy goods transport.

"We believe the e-commerce expo 2019 will act as a platform to address the growing demands of the transporters and e-commerce players, and provide them with a diverse range of fully-built products with customised features," the statement quoted president (commericial vehicle business unit) Tata Motors as saying.

"Through our product offerings, we are shifting the paradigm for new-age products and smart solutions," he said.