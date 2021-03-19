Tata Motors forays into compact ambulance segment, launches Magic Express Ambulance

Tata Motors on March 19 announced the launch of Magic Express patient transport ambulance, designed specifically for healthcare mobility in the economy ambulance segment.

"The Magic Express Ambulance is designed to support medical and health related services, which assumes significance especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The compact dimensions of the vehicle enables easy manoeuvrability on Indian roads, resulting in speedy movement of patients requiring emergency care, thereby saving lives," said the official release.

The Tata Magic Express complies with AIS 125 regulations and it joins the Tata Winger Ambulance for serving different healthcare requirements such as basic life support, advanced life support, and the multi-stretcher 410/29 Ambulance.

“With the introduction of the Magic Express Ambulance, Tata Motors fulfills its commitment to provide the best healthcare mobility solutions. Tata Motors has been working closely with the medical fraternity to understand the requirements, and we have tailor-made a vehicle that perfectly ticks all the boxes when it comes to patient transportation. With the introduction of the new segment, Tata Motors now offers a wide range of solutions in the ambulance segment, with affordable, reliable and regulation-compliant ambulances,” said Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line, SCV & PU, Tata Motors.

The Tata Magic Express Ambulance features essential equipment like an auto-loading stretcher for the ease of carrying, a medical cabinet, provision for an oxygen cylinder in case of emergency, doctor’s seat and fire extinguisher along with internal lighting for check-ups, flame-resistant interiors and announcement system.

With that, the ambulance is equipped with AIS 125 certified retro-reflective decals and a beacon light with a siren while the driver and patient compartments are separated by a partition wall for increased safety.

It uses an 800 cc TCIC engine developing a maximum power output of 44 horsepower and 110 Nm of torque.

According to the release, the Magic Express Ambulance is an ideal vehicle for customer segments like hospitals, nursing homes, government health departments, health NGOs or start-ups who are a part of the Indian healthcare ecosystem. The Tata Motors SCV passenger range comes with a warranty of 2 years / 72,000 kilometres.