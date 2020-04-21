App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors extends commercial vehicles' warranty expiring during lockdown

As part of the service extensions for the commercial vehicle customers, Tata Motors said it is providing two-month extension for free services previously scheduled during the lockdown period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has extended by two months the warranty period for all of its commercial vehicles which are expiring during the period of the lockdown.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tata Motors has extended the warranty for its commercial vehicles customers worldwide, the company said in a statement.

Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

Close

As part of the service extensions for the commercial vehicle customers, Tata Motors said it is providing two-month extension for free services previously scheduled during the lockdown period.

related news

Moreover, the company has also extended 'Tata Suraksha' annual maintenance contract for all those with an expiry during the period of lockdown.

It also said a one-month extension for customers to avail the AMC service, previously scheduled during the lockdown is being provided.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 03:05 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #India #Tata Motors

most popular

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.