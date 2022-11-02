Tata Group interested in Nagpur after Gadkari's pitch for investment

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran seems to be interested in making investments in Nagpur. The development stems from Union minister Nitin Gadkari's recent pitch to the multinational conglomerate.

Gadkari had written a letter to Chandrasekaran on October 7, which was made public on October 29.

Chandrasekaran had on October 19 replied that he has gone through the information about the various business opportunities in Nagpur for the Tata Group that Gadkari had listed and noted the availability of land for both special economic zones (SEZ) and non-SEZ projects.

"Our teams will definitely be in touch with the Vidarbha Economic Development Council (VEDC) members as we evaluate new investment opportunities across the (Tata) Group," Chandrasekaran wrote to Gadkari on October 19.

Gadkari had sought investments from the Group last month in and around his home city Nagpur, citing strengths like infrastructure, land availability and connectivity.

In a letter to Chandrasekaran on October 7, Gadkari said group companies engaged in businesses like steel, auto, consumer products, IT services and aviation can choose to invest in Nagpur.

Underlining that the group companies have already been present in Nagpur for over a century, Gadkari told Chandrasekaran that the Group's airline ventures Air India, Vistara, and AirAsia India can cut costs by making Nagpur a hub of their operations and choosing to park aircraft at night.

He said the group can look at entering container manufacturing, saying supply from Tata Steel is possible in the Nagpur region, which augurs well for the business and can also look at large warehousing for aviation spares for its own use and also for other airliners.

"All Tata Group companies like Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Consumer Products, Voltas, Titan Industries, and Big Basket may enjoy the strengths of Nagpur like overnight connectivity with 350 districts of six states, lower rates of land, manpower, and warehousing," the minister said in the letter.

In the letter, Gadkari had said there is over 3,000 acres of land in the Multi-modal International Hub Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN) SEZ and non-SEZ area, and added that a lot of companies have already set base in the vicinity.