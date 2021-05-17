Tata, Godrej making storage units for Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines: Report
Blue Star also said that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines can be stored in its medical freezers, if transported along with dry ice and administered quickly.
A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (Image: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Tata-owned Voltas and Godrej Appliances are expanding their vaccine storage unit production and upgrading technology in order to accommodate the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against COVID-19, which require ultra-low temperatures.
Voltas will launch the freezers required for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in August, The Economic Times reported. Voltas is also ramping up manufacturing of storage units for the Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik-V jabs.
Blue Star is also working on scaling production of medical refrigeration units that can store Covaxin and Covishield, and units that can accommodate the Sputnik V and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, the report said.
Godrej Appliances has already developed ultra-low temperature freezers and will commence manufacturing once orders are placed, The Economic Times.
Voltas managing director Pradeep Bakshi told the publication that the company is importing freezers which can support storage at temperatures of up to minus 86 degrees Celsius. Bakshi also said Voltas has partnered with an overseas company for production.
India is currently is facing a shortage of doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Two vaccines have been rolled-out - Covaxin and Covishield - and Sputnik V is expected to be available in the market this week.
NITI Aaayog member Dr VK Paul and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that an estimated 216 crore (2.16 billion) COVID-19 vaccine doses will be made available between August and December this year.