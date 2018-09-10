App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 11:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Global Beverages restructures overseas operations, exits non-core markets

Tata Global Beverages (TGBL) has restructured its international operations by merging its businesses in Canada, America and Australia (CAA) and the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions into a single unit. The Tata Group firm has also exited non-core and sub scale markets to focus on core markets.

"In Russia, the company has restructured its operating model, it has divested its stake in plantations in Sri Lanka, and exited its joint venture business in China," TGBL said in a regulatory filing.

TGBL said it has restructured its international operations in order to unlock synergies for the business, optimise costs and streamline operations.

Tata Global Beverages MD and CEO Ajoy Misra said, "The restructure will help us better focus on core markets and better leverage growth opportunities."

The company said EMEA and and CAA units have been merged into a single unit called the international business division, with experienced country heads in key markets, reporting into a single head, Adil Ahmad for the division.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 10:55 am

