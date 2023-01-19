 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Boeing Aerospace delivers first fuselage for AH-64 Apaches for Army

Jan 19, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST

The fuselage was produced at TBAL's production facility in Hyderabad.

Representative Image

Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) on Thursday said it has delivered the first fuselage for six AH-64 Apache attack helicopters ordered by the Indian Army.

"This is a proud milestone and a testimony of our commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the world-class manufacturing capabilities at our joint venture Tata Boeing Aerospace Ltd at Hyderabad," said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India.

"The Apache will provide the Indian Army with a significant boost in capability just as the AH-64 has for the Indian Air Force," he said.

Boeing had completed the deliveries of all 22 AH-64E Apache helicopters to the Indian Air Force in 2020.

TBAL's 14,000 sq metre facility produces complex aero-structures for Boeing 737 and 777 models in addition to being a global sole source supplier for Apache fuselages.