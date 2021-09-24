MARKET NEWS

English
Tata, Airbus seal Rs 22,000 crore contract to make military aircraft

Under the deal, 40 of the 56 planes will be manufactured in India by a consortium of the Airbus Defence and Space and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) within 10 years of signing the contract.

Moneycontrol News
September 24, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST
C-295MW aircraft. | PC-PIB

Tata and Airbus have signed a Rs 22,000 crore deal for the production of  56 C-295 transport aircraft for the air force. This is the biggest military order placed on private sector.

"The clearance of the joint project between Airbus Defence and Tata Advanced Systems to build the C-295 is a great step forward in the opening up of aviation and avionics projects in India," Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata said in a statement.

Under the deal, 40 of the 56 planes will be manufactured in India by a consortium of the Airbus Defence and Space and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) within 10 years of signing the contract, officials said.

16 aircraft will be delivered in a flyaway condition by the Airbus Defence and Space within 48 months of signing the contract. The C-295 MW aircraft is a transport plane of 5-10 tonne capacity.

The C-295 is a multirole aircraft with several reconfigurations to meet mission requirements, Tata added. "It envisages total manufacturing of the aircraft in India. It will create a domestic supply chain capability to international standards, which has never been undertaken before."

Close

This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. A large number of detail parts, sub-assemblies and major component assemblies of aerostructure are scheduled to be manufactured in India.

The new C-295 MW will replace the ageing fleet of Avro aircraft. The in-principle approval for the Avro replacement programme was accorded around nine years back.

The defence ministry had said that before the completion of the deliveries, a servicing facility for the C-295MW aircraft is scheduled to be set up in India.

"It is expected that this facility will act as a regional MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) hub for various variants of the C-295 aircraft," it had said.

[Inputs from PTI]
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Airbus #C-295 #IAF #India #Tata
first published: Sep 24, 2021 12:37 pm

