Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Tasgaon - Kavathe Mahankal is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Sangli district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 75.84% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 63.47% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Adv R R (Aaba) Alias Ravsaheb Ramrao Patil won this seat by a margin of 22410 votes, which was 10.89% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 205730 votes.