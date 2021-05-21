Tarun Tejpal acquitted in 2013 rape case, former Tehelka editor thanks Goa court for 'impartial & fair trial'

Tarun Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a former junior colleague at a Tehelka event in Goa in 2013.

A district court in Goa acquitted Tarun Tejpal of all charges in 2013 rape case on May 21. Tejpal, former Tehelka editor-in-chief, was accused of sexually assaulting a junior colleague inside the elevator of a luxury hotel in Goa in 2013.

In a statement, Tejpal thanked the court for its "rigorous, impartial and fair trial". "It is with profound respect that I thank this court for its thorough examination of the CCTV footage and other empirical material on record," Tejpal said.

The former editor of Tehelka said that the past seven-and-a-half years were traumatic for his family as they "dealt with the catastrophic fallout of false allegations".

Remembering his lead defence lawyer Rajeev Gomes, who died due to COVID-related complications earlier in May, Tejpal said, "seldom does a long-fought for vindication arrive hand-in-hand with profound heartbreak".

"No person fought harder, and with greater skill, to reclaim my life and reputation. Rajeev used to say to me, 'I enjoy money but I don't work for it. I believe God put me on earth to fight for the innocent'." he said.

The fast track court in Mapusa town had on May 19 deferred its judgement in the rape case filed against former Tehelka editor-in-chief to May 21 as the North Goa town was without electricity for the third day following heavy rain and stormy winds in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae.

The Goa police had registered an FIR against Tejpal in November 2013 following which he was arrested. The Goa crime branch had filed a chargesheet against Tejpal, who has been out on bail since May 2014.

Tarun Tejpal, 58, led Tehelka magazine which made a name for itself for its exposes of corruption and abuse of power in high places.

Tejpal was booked under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in a position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by a person in a position of control).