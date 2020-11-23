Tarun Gogoi's passes away: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, others pay respects

Former Assam chief minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi passed away in Guwahati, announced state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 23. He was 86.

The veteran politician had tested positive for COVID-19 in August and was hospitalised for the same before being discharged on October 25. However, he was admitted to GMCH again on November 2, and was put on invasive ventilation on November 21 when his health condition worsened.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among several dignitaries that paid tributes to former Assam chief minister.



Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/H6F6RGYyT4

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his sadness over Gogoi's death and said: "He will always be remembered for the development of Assam and especially towards his efforts to improve law and order and fighting insurgency in the state."



Extremely sad to know of the demise of Shri Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam. The country has lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience. His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 23, 2020





— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 23, 2020

Earlier on November 23, incumbent Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had flown from Dibrugarh to Guwahati to meet Gogoi.

Taking to Twitter, Sonowal said: "I am flying back to Guwahati from Dibrugarh after cancelling my programs midway to be on side of respected Tarun Gogoi da and his family as the former CM's health deteriorates. He has always been a father figure to me. I join millions in praying for his recovery.



Tarun Gogoi was a people's leader who had great contribution in Assam's political and public sphere. Even though we were in Opposition parties, we shared a wonderful rapport and he was a guiding figure. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers. @GauravGogoiAsm pic.twitter.com/5x41EFwyuy — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 23, 2020





Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Tarun Gogoi. His long service and contribution to public life were noteworthy.

My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & supporters. ॐ शांतिः pic.twitter.com/rc1SXzUk0C — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 23, 2020

Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav & the family. pic.twitter.com/jTMfSyAJ6J — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 23, 2020





Saddened to hear about the demise of senior Congress leader and former CM of Assam, Tarun Gogoi ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this most difficult time, may God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace.

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 23, 2020

