Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 07:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tarun Gogoi's passes away: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, others pay respects

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among several dignitaries that paid tributes to former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who passed away in Guwahati at the age of 86

Moneycontrol News
Former Assam chief minister and vetran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi
Former Assam chief minister and vetran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi

Former Assam chief minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi passed away in Guwahati, announced state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 23. He was 86.

The veteran politician had tested positive for COVID-19 in August and was hospitalised for the same before being discharged on October 25. However, he was admitted to GMCH again on November 2, and was put on invasive ventilation on November 21 when his health condition worsened.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among several dignitaries that paid tributes to former Assam chief minister.

Paying condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Gogoi "was a popular leader and a veteran administrator".

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his sadness over Gogoi's death and said: "He will always be remembered for the development of Assam and especially towards his efforts to improve law and order and fighting insurgency in the state."



Earlier on November 23, incumbent Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had flown from Dibrugarh to Guwahati to meet Gogoi.

Taking to Twitter, Sonowal said: "I am flying back to Guwahati from Dibrugarh after cancelling my programs midway to be on side of respected Tarun Gogoi da and his family as the former CM's health deteriorates. He has always been a father figure to me. I join millions in praying for his recovery.

Union Railways Mminister Piyush Goyal also offered his condolences and said: "Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Tarun Gogoi. His long service and contribution to public life were noteworthy."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said: "For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also paid last respects and tweeted: "Saddened to hear about the demise of senior Congress leader and former CM of Assam, Tarun Gogoi ji."
First Published on Nov 23, 2020 07:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #President Ram Nath Kovind #Rahul Gandhi #Tarun Gogoi

