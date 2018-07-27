App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Target to double tiger population in India:Harsh Vardhan

The preliminary census data of the ongoing tiger census is showing rise in the population of the big cats in the country, which is a "big thing", he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Harsh Vardhan today said the government has set a target of doubling the tiger population in the country. Speaking at an event here in the run-up to the 'International Tiger Day' on July 29, Vardhan said if tigers are conserved, the country will then also be able to protect environment and deal with environmental threats that exist in the world.

"To conserve tiger, it is necessary to increase their population. We have a target of doubling the tiger population," the minister of Environment Forest and Climate Change said.

He said that India has 70 percent of the world's tiger population.

The preliminary census data of the ongoing tiger census is showing rise in the population of the big cats in the country, which is a "big thing", he said.

Vardhan said children should play a vital role in protecting tiger and environment.

Earlier this week, the government had, while quoting preliminary census data, said that the population of tigers is on the rise.

Vardhan had also informed the Rajya Sabha that advanced strategies are being adopted to tackle the human-animal conflict and detailed advisories were being issued to the state governments.

At the event, children took part in various programmes and senior officers of the ministry were also present.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 02:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.