Taranjit Singh Sandhu appointed India's ambassador to US: MEA

Senior diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as India's Ambassador to the US, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.
Sandhu, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently posted as High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka.He replaces cas India's envoy in Washington. Shringla has been named as India's next foreign secretary.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 04:05 pm