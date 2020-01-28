App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 06:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Taranjit Singh Sandhu appointed India's ambassador to US

Sandhu, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently posted as High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Seasoned diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed India's Ambassador to the US, replacing Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the Ministry of External Affairs said on January 28.

Shringla is set to take over as the next foreign secretary on January 28.

Sandhu, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently posted as High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka.

Close

His appointment to the high-profile job comes at a critical time when the US-India strategic partnership is deepening and also tensions are simmering in the Gulf region after the US killed top Iranian commander General Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad.

related news

Also, Indian and US officials are engaged in talks to finalise dates for a possible visit by US President Donald Trump to India.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu_CV

Prior to his current assignment in Colombo, Sandhu was Deputy Chief of Mission at Embassy of India in Washington D.C. from July 2013 to January 2017.

He also served as the Consul General of India in Frankfurt from September 2011 to July 2013 and worked at the Ministry of External Affairs from March 2009 to August 2011 as Joint Secretary (United Nations) and later as Joint Secretary (Administration) heading the Human Resource Division.

Sandhu was also posted at the Permanent Mission of India to United Nations, New York from July 2005 to February 2009. He was also a first secretary (Political) at Embassy of India, Washington, D.C. responsible for liaison with the United States Congress from 1997-2000.

In a distinguished career spanning nearly thirty years, Sandhu has worked in the former Soviet Union (Russia) and following the breakup of USSR, he was sent to open a new Embassy in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Shringla had called on Donald Trump and thanked him for his "steadfast support" for strengthening the strategic bilateral ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday thanked outgoing Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale for his contributions to the Indian diplomacy. Shringla has been appointed as the new foreign secretary for a two-year fixed term.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 06:35 pm

tags #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.