Tapan Kumar Deka replaces Arvind Kumar as new Intelligence Bureau Chief

Tapan Kumar Deka on June 24 replaced Arvind Kumar as the new Intelligence Bureau Chief. He is a 1988 batch officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre.

Deka, who currently holds the post of Social Director at the IB and handles the operations wing of the bureau, will take over as the Director on June 30, upon the completion of his tenure. He will hold the position for two years from the date of assumption of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

A statement released by the government read: “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Tapan Kumar Deka, IPS, Social Director, Intelligence Bureau, as the Director, Intelligence Bureau vice Shri Arvind Kumar, IPS, upon the completion of his tenure on 30.06.2022, for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, by granting extension in service under the provisions of FR 56(d) and Rule 16 (A) of All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.”

The Appointments Committee has also given a one-year extension up to June 30, 2023, to R&AW Chief Samant Kumar Goel, IPS, as Secretary, Research & Analysis Wing.