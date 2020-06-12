App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tantrik performing 'COVID-19 exorcism' by kissing people's hands dies of coronavirus

Not just that, he has allegedly infected at least 20 people along the way.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Image: Reuters
File Image: Reuters

The coronavirus pandemic has undeniably taken the world by surprise, with limited knowledge on the deadly virus leaving scientists splitting hair on finding an effective antidote.

Meanwhile, far from science and technological innovations, things in a town in Madhya Pradesh took a bizarre turn.

A tantrik in Ratlam, who claimed to cure people suffering from the infection by performing ‘COVID-19 exorcisms’ and kissing their hands, has died of coronavirus, The Times of India has reported. Not just that, he has allegedly infected at least 20 people along the way.

Close

The tantrik used to kiss the hands of his devotees, claiming his kiss-cure will make all their problems, including COVID-19, go away.

related news

According to health department officials, the tantrik tested positive on June 3 and died the next day. Alarmed at the incident, COVID-19 squads began contact tracing, and ended up collecting swab samples from at least 40 people.

Of them, at least 20 have tested positive, while a few reports are awaited. Of the who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, seven are members of the tantrik’s family, Collector Ruchika Chouhan told the newspaper.

The administration began looking for occultists across the district, and found at least 29 of them involved in performing similar ‘exorcisms’, and peddling their ‘jhaad-phoonk’ cures. All of them have been put in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the administration has appealed to the people to not fall for such claims.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 06:13 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Madhya Pradesh

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

JCB India lays off 400 employees amid coronavirus pandemic

JCB India lays off 400 employees amid coronavirus pandemic

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams UP govt, says its 'no testing is equal to no corona' policy a criminal act

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams UP govt, says its 'no testing is equal to no corona' policy a criminal act

Doubling time of coronavirus cases in India improves to 17.4 days: Health Ministry

Doubling time of coronavirus cases in India improves to 17.4 days: Health Ministry

most popular

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.