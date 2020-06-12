Tantrik performing 'COVID-19 exorcism' by kissing people's hands dies of coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has undeniably taken the world by surprise, with limited knowledge on the deadly virus leaving scientists splitting hair on finding an effective antidote.

Meanwhile, far from science and technological innovations, things in a town in Madhya Pradesh took a bizarre turn.

A tantrik in Ratlam, who claimed to cure people suffering from the infection by performing ‘COVID-19 exorcisms’ and kissing their hands, has died of coronavirus, The Times of India has reported. Not just that, he has allegedly infected at least 20 people along the way.

The tantrik used to kiss the hands of his devotees, claiming his kiss-cure will make all their problems, including COVID-19, go away.

According to health department officials, the tantrik tested positive on June 3 and died the next day. Alarmed at the incident, COVID-19 squads began contact tracing, and ended up collecting swab samples from at least 40 people.

Of them, at least 20 have tested positive, while a few reports are awaited. Of the who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, seven are members of the tantrik’s family, Collector Ruchika Chouhan told the newspaper.

The administration began looking for occultists across the district, and found at least 29 of them involved in performing similar ‘exorcisms’, and peddling their ‘jhaad-phoonk’ cures. All of them have been put in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the administration has appealed to the people to not fall for such claims.