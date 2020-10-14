Tanishq ad controversy | Gandhidham store not attacked; manager says he received threat calls

The manager of a Tanishq store in Gandhidham, Gujarat denied reports that the store was attacked after backlash over an advertisement. The manager also said he received threat calls.

The reports came after Tanishq received backlash over an advertisement that showed a Muslim family celebrating the baby shower of their Hindu daughter-in-law. The company later withdrew the advertisement following trolls on social media.

"The store has not been attacked. However, I received some threat calls. The police have supported us," Rahul Manuja, the showroom's manager said as quoted by ANI.

Mayur Patil, SP, Kutch (East), Gujarat said the store owner had put an apology in Gujarati, as demanded by two people who had come to the store on October 12.

"On Oct 12, two people came to Tanishq store in Gandhidham & demanded to put up an apology in Gujarati. The shop owner had fulfilled the demand but he was getting threat calls from Kutch. The news about the store being attacked are false," Patil told ANI.

A report by The Indian Express cites the text of an poster pasted on the store's door.

According to report, the hand-written poster in Gujarati, which had October 12 written at the top, stated: "Aje mediama chali rahel Tanishq ni ad sharamjank hoi Gandhidham Tanishq Samagra Kutch Jilla Hindu Samaj ni maafi mange chhe (The ad campaigned of Tanishq going on in media today is shameful and Gandhidham Tanishq apologises to Samagra Kutch Jilla Hindu Samaj (all Kutch district Hindu society)."