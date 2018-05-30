'Tandarust Punjab': Cong govt launches prog to make state healthiest in country

The Punjab government today launched a mission named, 'Tandarust Punjab', with an aim to make the state the healthiest in the country. 'Tandarust Punjab' is envisaged by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh as a holistic initiative to take care of the state's air, water and food quality, thus ensuring a good living environment for the people of Punjab, said an official release.

The mission has been evolved as a focused and integrated approach towards creating a healthy Punjab in consultation with all the stakholders to work.

The mission title and content were suggested by the farming community, according to an official spokesperson.

The mission would have the chief minister as its chairman and the environment minister as vice chairman. Other members would include all ministers concerned, chief secretary and principal secretary (environment) and principal secretary to CM.

Secretary (Agriculture) and PPCB chairman KS Pannu has been designated as the Mission Director.

A mission task force at the state level would be constituted to oversee the programme implementation and its review on a monthly basis. It shall have the chief secretary as chairperson, principal secretary (environment) as vice chairman, besides Principal Secretaries of the various departments involved in the implementation of the Mission.

According to a notification issued by the state's Department of Science, Technology & Environment, "The main goal of the mission will be to provide clean drinking water, improve air quality, ensure growing and consuming unadulterated food and food products, and to improve the physical and mental health of the people of Punjab."

The mission "envisages to build a healthy Punjab for achieving human excellence in a sustainable manner," as per the notification, which lays down a multi-pronged strategy to achieve this goal.