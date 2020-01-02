App
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 07:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil orator held for 'provocative' speech against PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah

The move comes hours after top Tamil Nadu BJP leaders staged a demonstration near Gandhi statue point on the Marina beach front, demanding his arrest over the remarks

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
A Tamil orator, who allegedly made provocative remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah last week, was taken into custody late night on January 1, police said.

Nellai Kannan was whisked away by a police team in Perambalur district in connection with complaints against him by the BJP and the ruling AIADMK.

The move comes hours after top Tamil Nadu BJP leaders staged a demonstration near Gandhi statue point on the Marina beach front, demanding his arrest over the remarks.

The BJP had also petitioned Governor Banwarilal Purohit seeking action against Kannan.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri in a statement claimed Kannan has been arrested. Alagiri also condemned the move.

Kannan made the alleged remarks at an event organised by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on December 28. The BJP on Monday lodged a police complaint seeking his arrest and prosecution.

"Such remarks are open threat to the lives of the prime minister and the home minister and are an attempt to incite violence, criminal intimidation, and abetment to murder," State BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathi had said.

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 07:26 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Tamil Nadu

