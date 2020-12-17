Tamil Nadu's SN Lakshmi Sai Sri creates world record by cooking 46 dishes in 58 minutes

SN Lakshmi Sai Sri (Image: ANI)

SN Lakshmi Sai Sri, a young girl from Tamil Nadu, entered the UNICO Book of World Records by cooking 46 dishes in 58 minutes in Chennai.

The young chef, who created the world record on December 15, revealed she developed an interest in cooking while learning it from her mother.



Tamil Nadu: A girl entered UNICO Book Of World Records by cooking 46 dishes in 58 minutes in Chennai yesterday. SN Lakshmi Sai Sri said, "I learnt cooking from my mother. I am very happy". pic.twitter.com/AmZ60HWvYX

— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

“I have learned cooking from my mother. I am very happy that I have achieved this milestone,” Lakshmi told news agency ANI.

The girl started cooking during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, her mother N Kalaimagal said. As she was doing really well, her father suggested her to attempt to create the world record, said her mother N Kalaimagal.

Lakshmi can cook different traditional cuisine of Tamil Nadu. “During the lockdown, my daughter used to spend her time with me in the kitchen. When I was discussing her interest in cooking with my husband, he suggested that she should make an attempt on world record on culinary activity. That's how we got the idea,” the mother was quoted as saying.

While researching about it, her father learned about 10-year-old Saanvi from Kerala who cooked 30 dishes. “Thus, he wanted his daughter to break Saanvi’s record,” Kalaimagal added.