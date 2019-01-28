App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu's PNB branch robbed; cash and other valuables stolen

The theft came to light when the employees of Punjab National Bank turned up for work this morning and informed the police about it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Five lockers of a public sector bank on a highway here was found broken open and cash and other valuables stolen on January 28, police said.

The theft came to light when the employees of Punjab National Bank turned up for work this morning and informed the police about it.

Quoting bank officials, police said cash and valuables in the lockers had been taken away, adding their value was yet to be ascertained. Account holders thronged the branch anxious to know about the safety of their cash and jewels.

The culprits had gained entry into the bank premises by drilling a hole through the wall of an adjacent school, they said. The burglars used gas cutters to open the lockers after snapping the power supply to the alarm, they added.

Police are reviewing the CCTV camera footage to identify the gang members. It may be recalled that a gang had looted Rs 25 lakh from ATM of the same branch in 2013.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 05:44 pm

tags #India #PNB

