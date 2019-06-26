App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu water crisis: Work on fifth reservoir nearing completion, says K Palaniswami

The city's drinking water requirement is presently met from reservoirs at Poondi, Cholavaram, Redhills and Chembarambakkam, all of whom have now dried up, leading to water shortage in the metropolis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on June 26 said a fifth reservoir that would help quench the thirst of Chennaiites was nearing completion.

The chief minister made the remarks at a review meeting of various works undertaken by the Public Works Department, including the creation of the reservoir in nearby Tiruvallur district.

Palaniswami, who holds the PWD portfolio, said 95 percent of construction work of the new dam has been completed.

"The remaining five percent work will be finished in two months and the government will take steps to store water there in the coming monsoon and ensure unhindered supply to people," he added.

The scheme, announced by the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 2012, involves linking of the Kannankottai and Thervoykandigai lakes in that district and a reservoir created to store one tmc ft of water to cater to Chennai's needs.

The city's drinking water requirement is presently met from reservoirs at Poondi, Cholavaram, Redhills and Chembarambakkam, all of whom have now dried up, leading to water shortage in the metropolis.

According to an official release, the chief minister reviewed various works such as construction and maintenance of reservoirs, water rejuvenation schemes, and the government's ambitious 'Kudimaramathu' scheme, which involves community participation in the maintaining water bodies.

Palaniswami also directed officials to expedite work on five intra-state river linking projects, the release said.

First Published on Jun 26, 2019 04:16 pm

