Tamil Nadu vaccinations to halt from June 3 if vaccine stock do not arrive on time: Dr Vijayabaskar

More than 1.57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu vaccinations will be halted from June 3 onwards if vaccine stocks do not arrive in time, former Tamil Nadu health minister Dr Vijayabaskar said.

Dr Vijayabaskar who serves as a member of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 task force tweeted while tagging Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

"Sir, with the limited stock of the Covid vaccine in Tamil Nadu, the vaccination is to be halted from June 3. At this juncture, I request your kind interference for the smooth supply of vaccines to TN for uninterrupted #vaccination. Thank you! #COVID19", he tweeted.



Hon'ble @drharshvardhan,

Sir, with the limited stock of the Covid vaccine in Tamil Nadu, the vaccination is to be halted from 3rd June. At this juncture, I request your kind interference for the smooth supply of vaccines to TN for uninterrupted #vaccination. Thank you! #COVID19

— Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) June 1, 2021

More than 1.57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on June 1.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 21,51,48,659 doses, the ministry said.

Tamil Nadu reported 27,936 new coronavirus cases andthe state capitals daily count is 2,596, according to the Health Department. With the death of 478 people - 220 in private hospitals and 258 in government-run ones - the tally rose to 24,232.

The Centre has so far provided, both free of cost and through direct state procurement categories, more than 23 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs.