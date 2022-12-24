 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tamil Nadu: Two held for stealing 300-yr-old Hanuman idol

PTI
Dec 24, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST

Two persons, who stole an antique idol of Lord Hanuman from a temple in Patteeswaram in Kumbakonam, were arrested and the stone idol was recovered from them, the Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID said on Saturday.

The idol went missing from the 1,000-year-old Sri Dhenupureeswarar temple, about three years ago. The case, initially registered by the local police, was transferred to the Idol Wing C.I.D on October 5, 2020.

Much progress in the case was made after a special team formed under Additional DSP Balamurugan analysed the CCTV footage of the temple from October 2019 and narrowed down on few suspects.

On December 22, a person resembling one of the suspects was picked up from the Kumbakonam bye-pass and brought to the IW CID office for questioning.

The suspect, upon being questioned, confessed to the crime and revealed about the involvement of another person, who was later arrested. Both had planned to sell the idol for a hefty sum.