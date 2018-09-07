App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu to host global investor meet in January to mop up investments

The state had attracted investments to the tune of Rs 2.42 lakh crore during its first global investors meet in 2015, with 98 MoUs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tamil Nadu is looking to attract investments in 12 sectors including auto, textiles, renewable energy, petrochemicals among others, during its second edition of global investor meet, the state's industries minister MC Sampath said Friday.

"Tamil Nadu is going to organise the global investors meet for the second time on January 23 and 24, 2019 in Chennai. We have many competitive strengths and attractive packages like land allotment, good infrastructure support, single window facilitation portal for investment," he said.

The state had attracted investments to the tune of Rs 2.42 lakh crore during its first global investors meet in 2015, with 98 MoUs.

Of this, it has realised Rs 73,000 crore through 63 projects which are under various stages of implementation.

related news

For the second edition, it is looking at surpassing the quantum which it achieved in 2015 and is looking at investments in textiles and apparel, pharmaceuticals and biotech, agro and food processing, aerospace and defence, automobiles and auto components, renewable energy, infrastructure, heavy engineering, chemicals and petrochemicals, heaving engineering, electronic hardware, and IT and ITeS.

It contributes 27.45 percent of the national automobile output. The state government has identified over 200 infrastructure projects, targeting to attract investments to the tune of $250 billion.

The minister met with some of the corporates like Tata Group, Mahindra and Mahindra, Godrej Group, Hinduja Group, RPG, BASF among others.

He added that the state is looking at attracting investments in its southern districts and that the company is one of the top states in attracting foreign direct investment and last year saw inflows worth $3.6 billion.

Tamil Nadu has 38 Special Economic Zones and 22 Industrial Parks.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 08:48 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.