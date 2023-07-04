Tamil Nadu to consider selling liquor in tetra packs after closing 500 shops

The employees of the 500 closed liquor shops (known as Tasmac outlets), would be redeployed to other shops promptly, the minister said.

Tamil Nadu's Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy on July 2 said that the government was considering plans for the sale of liquor in tetra packs, citing environmental and cleanliness benefits, according to a report by Indian Express.

This development comes days after the state government announced the closure of 500 liquor shops.

“Bottles get broken and damaged sometimes. This can be avoided if tetra packs are introduced. Empty liquor bottles thrown on farmlands or roadsides damage the environment,” the minister said, as per the report.

The practice has already been implemented in neighbouring Karnataka and Puducherry. An official team has been set up to study the feasibility of this initiative, the minister added.

The minister also spoke about the concerns regarding the improper cleaning of reusable liquor bottles and said that tetra packs would eliminate such issues.

He also claimed that tetra packs “cannot be adulterated”, and argued that they were “easy to handle”.

The minister stressed that the move was only in the early stages of consideration and that it would be implemented only after a complete comprehensive evaluation, the report further read.

The proposal to introduce the sale of liquor in tetra packs has been met with stern opposition, mainly from PMK president and former Union minister Anbumani Ramadoss, according to the report.

“Minors and students might mistake the liquor tetra packs for other beverages, such as milkshakes and other juices that are similarly packaged. Adults will not be able to check its proliferation among kids and students,” Ramadoss said.

As per the report, Ramadoss said in a statement that the proposal was “truly alarming” and that the reasoning behind it was “absurd”.