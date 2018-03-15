App
Mar 15, 2018 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu to come up with portal to provide government services to public: O Panneerselvam

The Tamil Nadu government will soon come out with a one-stop online portal that would offer services to public across various departments based on their needs, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

"An integrated Tamil Nadu Makkal (Public) Portal will be launched to serve as a one-stop gateway for the public to access and update data related to them," he said in the budget for the year 2018-'19 tabled here.

During the 2017-'18 period, government-run e-Seva centres have handled 1.69 crore transactions and have "truly evolved into one-stop solution centres" for all public services offered by the government, he said.

"This government will also bring more than 900 services on a single e-platform along with a mobile version within a period of three years," he said.

He further said the government would come out with "Tamil Nadu State Aadhaar Bill" during the budget session ensuring prompt and timely delivery of public services. There were 10,420 e-Seva centres in the state providing 207 public services, he noted.

