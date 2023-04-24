 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tamil Nadu: Stalin government permits serving of liquor in several public places, conference halls, banquets

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

On May 24, 2016, Jayalalithaa announced the closure of 500 liquor shops and shortening the hours of State-run liquor shops across the state.

MK Stalin

The Tamil Nadu government has introduced a special license for allowing the serving of liquor in conference halls, convention centres, marriage and banquet halls, sports stadiums, and household functions in the state.

A new move by the Stalin government contrasts with previous efforts to curb liquor sales in the state. Moreover, it also contradicts MK Stalin's promise made in an anti-liquor protest speech in 2015 that DMK would implement a prohibition on liquor if it comes to power after the 2016 assembly elections.

Earlier this year, expressing concern that alcohol is being sold to people below the age of 21, the Madras high court suggested the Tamil Nadu government introduce licences to buy liquor. The court also advised that liquor vends should stay open only between 2 pm and 8 pm.

Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) controls the wholesale and retail vending of alcoholic beverages in the state. TASMAC began selling low-cost liquor in January 2002 under O Panneerselvam.