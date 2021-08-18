Tamil Nadu schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from September 1. Check SOPs here

Representational image

The Tamil Nadu government on August 18 announced that it will allow the reopening of all schools – government, government-aided, and private -- for Classes nine to 12 from September 1, 2021, while ensuring strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The Tamil Nadu government has made it mandatory for all teachers and other staff to be fully vaccinated as a prerequisite for school reopening. All students who are eligible for vaccination must also be vaccinated.

Further, as per the fresh SOPs released by the TN government with regard to school reopening, schools will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity of students.

Additionally, the school management will have to ensure that hand sanitisers/ soap and water are made available for all. All Tamil Nadu schools will also have to be screened within one week of reopening using the RBSK team. If required, other PHC teams may also be mobilised. Notably, screening of schoolchildren must include co-morbidity.

As per the SOPs released by the TN government, an MMU team should be available in the blocks and their contact details must be shared with the schools for contacting them in emergency cases.

Any student or teacher who is found to be symptomatic will not be allowed to enter the school’s campus. All PHCs should be alerted to handle any suspected symptomatic COVID-19 cases.

School management will have to maintain an adequate supply of multivitamin and Vitamin C tablets for students along with other immune-boosters.

Health Inspectors / Block Health Supervisors/ Non-Medical Supervisors will have to be assigned to each and every school, including private institutions, to ensure all SOPs are followed.

