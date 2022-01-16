Tamil Nadu schools shut, exams deferred due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Representative image.(Image: ANI)

The Tamil Nadu government announced on January 16 that all schools in the state will be shut for all classes in the wake of an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases.

The examinations that were due on January 19 stand postponed, the government said.

The state has been imposing Sunday lockdowns from January 9 to check the contagion, fuelled by the the Omicron variant or corona virus. A night curfew from 10pm to 5am is also in place, besides restrictions such as limiting seating capacity in public transport closure of places of worship, which have been extended till January 31.

Tamil Nadu is among the few states that have emerged as a cause for concern for the Union health ministry due to the high COVID-19 positivity and a sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

The state recorded 23,978 fresh coronavirus infections and 11 COVID-19-related deaths on January 15. There are 1,31,007 active cases in Tamil Nadu at the moment.

